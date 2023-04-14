April 13th SWLA Baseball Scoreboard
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More than a dozen Southwest Louisiana baseball teams were in action on Thursday night as the end of the regular season, and beginning of State Playoffs, gets closer and closer.
3-5A:
- Sulphur beats Sam Houston 4-1
- Barbe beats Acadiana 6-3
3-4A:
- Leesville falls to Rayne 9-4
- LaGrange falls to Eunice 16-1 and 9-2
3-3A:
- St. Louis beats Kinder 4-1
- Iowa beats Lake Charles College Prep 4-1
- South Beauregard beats Westlake 4-3
- Kinder beats Jennings 13-3 but falls to St. Louis 4-1
4-2A:
- Oakdale falls to Holy Savior Menard 6-1
- Rosepine beats Avoyelles 19-6
- Pickering falls to Glenmora 11-10
4-3A:
- Iota beats Church Point 8-2
4-2A:
- Oakdale beats Rosepine 4-3
- Pickering beats Avoyelles 4-2
5-2A:
- DeQuincy beats Vinton 6-2
- Grand Lake beats Welsh 1-0
- Lake Arthur falls to Notre Dame 10-1
5-1A:
- East Beauregard beats Merryville 16-6
4-C:
- Hackberry beats Starks 17-1
- Singer beats South Cameron 11-1
5-C:
- Fairview beats Northside Christian 10-0
Don’t see a score for your high school? Email KPLC-Scores@Gray.tv, Tweet at us at @KPLC7Sports, or send a message to the KPLC 7 Sports page on Facebook!
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.