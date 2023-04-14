April 13th SWLA Baseball Scoreboard

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More than a dozen Southwest Louisiana baseball teams were in action on Thursday night as the end of the regular season, and beginning of State Playoffs, gets closer and closer.

3-5A:

Sulphur beats Sam Houston 4-1

Barbe beats Acadiana 6-3

3-4A:

Leesville falls to Rayne 9-4

LaGrange falls to Eunice 16-1 and 9-2

3-3A:

St. Louis beats Kinder 4-1

Iowa beats Lake Charles College Prep 4-1

South Beauregard beats Westlake 4-3

Kinder beats Jennings 13-3 but falls to St. Louis 4-1

4-2A:

Oakdale falls to Holy Savior Menard 6-1

Rosepine beats Avoyelles 19-6

Pickering falls to Glenmora 11-10

4-3A:

Iota beats Church Point 8-2

4-2A:

Oakdale beats Rosepine 4-3

Pickering beats Avoyelles 4-2

5-2A:

DeQuincy beats Vinton 6-2

Grand Lake beats Welsh 1-0

Lake Arthur falls to Notre Dame 10-1

5-1A:

East Beauregard beats Merryville 16-6

4-C:

Hackberry beats Starks 17-1

Singer beats South Cameron 11-1

5-C:

Fairview beats Northside Christian 10-0

