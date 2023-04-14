50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

April 13th SWLA Baseball Scoreboard

By Matthew Travis
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More than a dozen Southwest Louisiana baseball teams were in action on Thursday night as the end of the regular season, and beginning of State Playoffs, gets closer and closer.

3-5A:

  • Sulphur beats Sam Houston 4-1
  • Barbe beats Acadiana 6-3

3-4A:

  • Leesville falls to Rayne 9-4
  • LaGrange falls to Eunice 16-1 and 9-2

3-3A:

  • St. Louis beats Kinder 4-1
  • Iowa beats Lake Charles College Prep 4-1
  • South Beauregard beats Westlake 4-3
  • Kinder beats Jennings 13-3 but falls to St. Louis 4-1

4-2A:

  • Oakdale falls to Holy Savior Menard 6-1
  • Rosepine beats Avoyelles 19-6
  • Pickering falls to Glenmora 11-10

4-3A:

  • Iota beats Church Point 8-2

4-2A:

  • Oakdale beats Rosepine 4-3
  • Pickering beats Avoyelles 4-2

5-2A:

  • DeQuincy beats Vinton 6-2
  • Grand Lake beats Welsh 1-0
  • Lake Arthur falls to Notre Dame 10-1

5-1A:

  • East Beauregard beats Merryville 16-6

4-C:

  • Hackberry beats Starks 17-1
  • Singer beats South Cameron 11-1

5-C:

  • Fairview beats Northside Christian 10-0

Don’t see a score for your high school? Email KPLC-Scores@Gray.tv, Tweet at us at @KPLC7Sports, or send a message to the KPLC 7 Sports page on Facebook!

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check
A video of the play shows Jasper doing summersaults from their base to home. The whole time his...
Little leaguer goes viral for rolling to home base

Latest News

More than a dozen Southwest Louisiana baseball teams were in action on Thursday night as the...
April 13th SWLA Baseball Scoreboard
The LHSAA Softball Playoff brackets were revealed on Thursday, and 26 Southwest Louisiana...
27 SWLA teams make LHSAA Softball Playoffs
WAPT Golf Tour back in SWLA for L’Auberge Lake Charles Championship
WAPT Golf Tour back in SWLA for L’Auberge Lake Charles Championship
Will Wade met with media on Thursday, April 13th, to discuss McNeese's five new transfer...
Will Wade discusses McNeese’s five transfer signees