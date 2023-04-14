49-year-old Kinder man wanted in case of stolen trailer and excavator

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A warrant has been issued by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office seeking a Kinder man accused of stealing a double axel trailer and excavator.

The Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation in February. Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent said William R. O’Quinn, Jr., 49, was discovered to have stolen the trailer and excavator off Arsene Lebleu Road in Lake Charles. O’Quinn was at the property the day before the theft and hid the equipment off TV Tower Road in Jeff Davis Parish, she said.

O’Quinn then sold the equipment to Brandon M. Courtney, a 45-year-old Arkansas man after further investigation involving the Polk County Sherriff’s Office, Vincent said. Courtney was arrested for possession of stolen items after telling PSCO he purchased the items from O’Quinn.

CPSO attempted to reach out to O’Quinn, but he did not provide a statement to detectives, Vincent said. A warrant has been issued for charges of theft from $5,000 to $25,000, and theft of a motor vehicle for over $25,000.

Bond has been set at $70,000.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.