2004 Alexandria murder case to be featured on Dateline

By Angelica Butine
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man who is currently sitting in prison for the rest of his life without the opportunity for parole is at the center of a recently solved decades-old Alexandria cold case which will be featured on Dateline tonight, April 14, 2023.

19-year-old Courtney Coco’s body was found in an abandoned building in Winnie, Texas in October of 2004. The case was solved in October of 2022, which saw David Anthony Bruns from Boyce, Louisiana being sentenced for her murder. Investigators found that Burns was Coco’s sister’s former fiancé but had been seeing both of the women.

Tune into 7News Sunrise this morning for a tease of this upcoming Dateline special which will air at 8 p.m.

