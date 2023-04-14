12-year-old boy, infant sister held at gun point in Algiers carjacking; 3 juveniles arrested

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Shoppers at Algiers Plaza were stunned to find out that their busy shopping center was where a dramatic carjacking happened Wednesday (April 12) afternoon around 5:30 pm.

NOPD reports that a 36-year-old woman went inside one of the stores at the shopping center and left behind a 12-year-old boy and an 11-month-old baby girl. Security confirmed the car was parked outside of the Ross Dress for Less.

Police say when the driver left the vehicle, two Black suspects approached the car and pointed a gun at the boy, demanding that he exit the car with the baby. The suspects then sped off but eventually stopped and ran off from the area for an unknown reason.

The NOPD arrested three juveniles, whose ages and identities were not disclosed.

“For them to do such a thing is wrong. That’s the bottom line. I don’t care if you are black, blue or whatever color you are. It’s wrong. It’s wrong before God. It’s wrong for the human race. For them to do what they did and they got caught doing it, they deserve to go to jail,” neighbor James Brazley Jr. said. “There’s a lot of hatred in society. Get rid of the hatred and find love.”

Brenda King parked in the lot nearly 24 hours after the crime, and she says she’s shocked and on alert.

“It’s scary and I feel that it’s a little unusual for the area,” King said. “My son reminds me of carjackings, and he helps me to keep it on my brain and makes sure I’m aware of what going on around me.”

According to the New Orleans City Council crime dashboard, there have been 53 carjackings in the city so far this year. That’s a 53% decrease compared to last year, when the city had 114 carjackings at this point.

Still, experts like Dillard University criminologist Ashraf Esmail say people still need to keep their guard up.

“For me it’s always car alarms and putting car locks on steering wheels. I think a lot of it is beyond policing. Maybe take more precautions when it comes to your vehicle. Keep your car locked,” Esmail said.

If you have any information about the carjacking, call the NOPD or leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers.

