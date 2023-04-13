50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - While alligators are pretty common here in Southwest Louisiana, it’s not every day you see one crossing the road in Lake Charles.

Nycholas Kennerson caught a video of the huge gator crossing the road near the Golden Nugget early in the morning on April 8. While it doesn’t look so large from the road, you can see just how big it is once it reaches land.

It doesn’t seem like anyone asked why the gator crossed the road. But hopefully, it wasn’t to be ‘bayou.’

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check
A video of the play shows Jasper doing summersaults from their base to home. The whole time his...
Little leaguer goes viral for rolling to home base

Latest News

Louisiana wide receiver Michael Jefferson (8) scores a touchdown against Georgia Southern...
NFL prospect Michael Jefferson involved in fatal crash
Proposed water sales to Texas from Toledo Bend Reservoir
La. Sabine River Authority holding special meeting to discuss water sales to Texas
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video shows huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Afternoon conditions
Clearing skies today, warmer temperatures as the week ends.