Iowa, LA (KPLC) - I-10 West is closed at the US 165 exit, more informally known as the Rabideaux’s exit, near Iowa.

Congestion has reached 6 miles, according to the La. Dept. of Transportation and Development.

The closure is due to a vehicle fire.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.