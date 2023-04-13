50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - April 12, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 12, 2023.

Markeeya Nechelle Williams, 30, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Joseph Randy Jordan Jr., 33, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by flight; resisting a police officer with force; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony; possession of a firearm with an obliterated number.

Shannon Dwayne Bell Sr., 41, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Glen Douglas Calhoun, 59, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; operating a vehicle while under suspension; failure to signal while turning; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle.

Joseph O. Bailey, 27, Lake Charles: Faulty brakes; resisting a police officer with force; battery of a police officer; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jason Downs, 26, Sulphur: Monetary instrument abuse; theft under $1,000.

Ernest Lee Martin, 64, Baton Rouge: Failure to perform any work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment; failure to possess the required license for home improvements (2 charges).

Victor Jorne Vallaire, 29, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; strangulation; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; probation detainer.

Steven Austin Schexnayder, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; driving a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; speeding.

Devonta Dewayne Orphey, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony.

Emmanuel Gomez, 34, Houston, TX: Aggravated flight from an officer; speeding; driver must be licensed.

Ashley Marie Jordan, 42, Sulphur: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Antonio Darrell Swann, 37, Baltimore, MD: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Dshawn Mercer Davies, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Kenneth Dwayne Hunt, 39, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000.

Raynard Guillory Jr., 48, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

