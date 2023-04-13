STEM Center to hold canoe-building competition

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Region 5 STEM Center will be hosting a cardboard canoe competition at 10 a.m. on May 6.

The event, which will be held at North Beach in Lake Charles, is the first of its kind for the STEM Center.

Those who enter will work in teams to design, build and test a boat made only of cardboard and clear packing tape. Supplies and safety gear will be provided.

Teams must construct their boats on site at the beach and then test them by getting in their boats on the lake.

There will be divisions for middle school, high school and post-high school, and awards given for functionality, design, etc.

Applicants can register HERE.

