No. 6 LSU gymnastics advances to NCAA Championship

FORT WORTH, Texas. (WAFB) - No. 6 LSU gymnastics started slowly in the semifinal round of the NCAA Championship, but they quickly gained momentum.

The Tigers scored 197.475 to place first in the semifinal round of the NCAA Championship.

LSU IS GOING TO THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP.



Haleigh Bryant scored 39.6875 in the all-around to win the all-around.

Bryant closed out the floor routine with a score of 9.950 to put the Tigers in second place. Bryant followed Aleah Finnegan who scored a 9.9625.

The floor anchor we all know and love.@haleighbryant3 earns a 9.950 to close us out



After the first two events, the Tigers sat in second place with a score of 98.7500 trailing Cal by .037.

In the Tigers’ third rotation, on vault, they scored 49.262 to keep them in second place with an overall score of 148.000 trailing Florida by .100.

Bryant scored a 9.9375 to put the Tigers on top with a score of 197.475.

HALEIGH BRYANT DOES IT ONCE AGAIN.



She closes with a 9.9375!



LSU will advance to the NCAA Championships on Saturday, April 15 with the meet scheduled for 3 p.m.

