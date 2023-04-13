50/50 Thursdays
NFL prospect Michael Jefferson involved in fatal crash

Louisiana wide receiver Michael Jefferson (8) scores a touchdown against Georgia Southern during an NCAA football game Nov. 10, 2022, in Lafayette, La. NFL prospect Jefferson was involved in a fatal car accident. Jefferson's agent, Jon Perzley, told ESPN that the player suffered injuries in the accident Sunday evening, April 9, 2023, that required multiple operations. Perzley did not immediately respond to an email sent by The Associated Press on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — NFL prospect and former Louisiana wide receiver Michael Jefferson was involved in a fatal car accident in Mobile County.

Jefferson’s agent, Jon Perzley, told ESPN that the player suffered injuries in the accident Sunday evening that required multiple operations. Perzley did not immediately respond to an email sent by The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Charles A. Dunn, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene after his car collided head-on with a 2014 Dodge Charger driven by Jefferson, a 23-year-old from Mobile. Another vehicle then struck Dunn’s car. The accident occurred at about 7:55 p.m. on Sunday

Jefferson played the last two seasons at Louisiana after transferring from Alabama State. He finished with his best season, catching 51 passes for 810 yards and seven touchdowns.

He’s projected as a potential late-round pick in the draft starting April 27.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the accident.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

