NAACP and other activist groups share their legislative concerns for this year

By Chris Rosato
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For decades members of the NAACP and other activist groups say they haven’t felt properly represented in the legislature.

“Whether it’s the crime that plagues our streets, not because of black-on-black crime but because of the lack of economic development in our communities and economic investment in our communities that have plagued us since we came to the banks of this country,” said President of the NAACP Baton Rouge chapter, Eugne Collins.

And this year with a Republican supermajority, they wanted to emphasize how involved they’ll be.

“We come to bring notice to those that we’ve entrusted to serve us, we put them on notice that they’re not doing right by us. And that we if we elect you we know how to unelect you,” echoed President of NAACP LA, Michael McClanahan.

Some of their legislative concerns include voting rights, healthcare, censorship in libraries, and discrimination. They also call for action to help guide young men away from gang and street violence.

“When they removed from the schools prayer and the paddle, that’s when we lost the battle,” Reginald Devold, district Vice President for the NAACP.

They say their primary focus this year will be on education.

“HB117 by Aimee Freeman provides free menstrual products for public schools and public high schools. It did not get passed last legislative session but this year we are fighting to make sure young girls in public schools in Louisiana hafve access to free menstrual products,” added Co-Chair of the People’s Promise Youth Division Kyrsten Thompson.

“We know zero tolerance in this country is a failed policy for people that look like me. And we want to start a track, although we know it would be lengthy and might take years. But we want to start a track to end zero tolerance totally,” Eugene Collins continued.

The House Education committee will meet for the first time this session next Thursday.

