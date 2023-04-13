50/50 Thursdays
Meeting to discuss water sales to Texas packed with attendants

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - People flocked to attend the long-awaited board meeting for the discussion of selling water from Toledo Bend to Texas today at Cypress Bend Resort, with many standing in the back to listen in.

The meeting was held to discuss the controversial issue of selling water from Toledo Bend to Texas.

The discussion of a large water sale has been brought up and opposed in the past, but it is now receiving traction again because of the need to maintain and improve reservoir equipment for Toledo Bend.

Warren Founds, the executive director of La. Sabine River Authority, said the meeting is for discussion, and no vote will occur.

KPLC will have coverage of the event later this evening.

