McNeese State University Rodeo Team prepares for college national finals

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The College National Finals Rodeo is coming up in June and the McNeese State University Rodeo Teams plans on being there to compete.

“We go to 10 rodeos throughout the year and after each, at each rodeo, they accumulate points for 1st through 6th place, and the top three in the region at the end of the year, after next weekend, those are the guys that go to the college finals,” said McNeese State Rodeo Coach Justin Browning.

McNeese State University has had a college rodeo team since 1947. It’s one of the few universities with a dedicated mens and womens team.

“We are the only school in Louisiana and from Louisiana that rodeos and in the national college rodeo session, throughout the whole united states,” said Browning.

“Bronc riding, it looks more like a dance, right, and you’ve got to be in rhythm and in timing with the horse, that’s how you get style points; that’s how you stay in control,” said Kade Sonnier. “And the bareback riding, it doesn’t matter how well you do it or how in time you are with the horse, there’s always something a little bit difficult; it’s kind of like a little bit of a fight, so it’s more of a physical event.”

Rodeo athletes like bronc riders must have incredible strength and agility. Like any pro athlete, their training is grueling.

“So we try to stay in the same shape as a UFC fighter and take care of our body in that manner,” said Sonnier. “Only difference is we’re not getting hit by 150-pound person, sometimes we’re getting hit in the back by a 1500-pound animal,”

Isaac Richard started rodeo when he was 16. Now, he is one of the best saddle bronc riders out there.

Like with any sport, Richard says there are always ups and downs.

“I think what makes it so dang fun is that it’s not consistent, and the harder you work, you still might not do good and you might do bad to the bone, it’s just, it’s got a lot of luck, and a lot of work in it,” said Richard. “It’ll humble you real quick.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.