McNeese Spotlight: Six events remain for 2023 Banners Series

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Banners Cultural Series at Mcneese State University is winding down. However, there are still several events left in the lineup including a fantastic concert tonight at Bluber Auditorium. Assistant Director of Banners Randy Partin joined us this morning to list what events you can still attend.

Remaining productions for the 2023 Banners at McNeese:

Flamethrowers Concert – April 13, 7 p.m., F.G. Bulber Auditorium

Inside Out movie with CPPJ – April 14, 6:30 p.m., Bulber lawn

Wizard of Oz stage show – April 19, 7 p.m., Bulber Auditorium

Mames Babegenush concert – April 21, 7 p.m., Bulber Auditorium

Six Hearts Concert – April 26, 7 p.m., Bulber Auditorium

Nashville Hurricane with Chase Padgett concert/stage show – April 29, 7 p.m., Tritico

For more information on the Banners series and ticket information, you can visit www.banners.org or call the Banners office at 337-475-5123.

Tickets to Banners events are also available at the door and McNeese and Sowela students are admitted free with valid student IDs.

