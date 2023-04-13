50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

McNeese Spotlight: Six events remain for 2023 Banners Series

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Banners Cultural Series at Mcneese State University is winding down. However, there are still several events left in the lineup including a fantastic concert tonight at Bluber Auditorium. Assistant Director of Banners Randy Partin joined us this morning to list what events you can still attend.

Remaining productions for the 2023 Banners at McNeese:

  • Flamethrowers Concert – April 13, 7 p.m., F.G. Bulber Auditorium
  • Inside Out movie with CPPJ – April 14, 6:30 p.m., Bulber lawn
  • Wizard of Oz stage show – April 19, 7 p.m., Bulber Auditorium
  • Mames Babegenush concert – April 21, 7 p.m., Bulber Auditorium
  • Six Hearts Concert – April 26, 7 p.m., Bulber Auditorium
  • Nashville Hurricane with Chase Padgett concert/stage show – April 29, 7 p.m., Tritico

For more information on the Banners series and ticket information, you can visit www.banners.org or call the Banners office at 337-475-5123.

Tickets to Banners events are also available at the door and McNeese and Sowela students are admitted free with valid student IDs.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check
A video of the play shows Jasper doing summersaults from their base to home. The whole time his...
Little leaguer goes viral for rolling to home base

Latest News

McNeese Spotlight: Six events remain for 2023 Banners Series
McNeese Spotlight: Six events remain for 2023 Banners Series
Health Headlines: Lesser known warning signs of a heart attack
Health Headlines: Lesser known warning signs of a heart attack
Health Headlines: Lesser known warning signs of a heart attack
Health Headlines: Lesser known warning signs of a heart attack
SC-3 location in Sulphur
Hometown Heroes - Paula Taylor