50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

McNeese Baseball tops Rice on the road

By Matthew Travis
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese baseball was in Houston on Wednesday for a mid-week matchup against the Rice Owls, and it was a back-and-forth battle for three hours. McNeese hung a crooked number on the board first thanks to a Chase Keeton double to the wall in right-center field that brought in both Brad Burckel, and Tre’ Obregon III, and then Keeton was brought in thanks to a Taylor Darden ground out later in the second inning.

From then on Rice went on a 4-0 run as they scored one in the third, and three in the fifth, and so the back-and-forth battle commenced. Braden Duhon tied the ballgame up in the sixth for McNeese with a single to center field that brought in Obregon III, but then a Ben Royo solo home run and a sacrifice fly for Rice in the bottom half of the inning, put the Owls back in front in the bottom half of the inning.

From then on neither team would score again until the top half of the ninth when the Pokes attempted to fight back. Down 6-4, Payton Harden cut the deficit to one with a fielder’s choice that brought in Braden Duhon, and then Josh Leslie tied the game up with a ground out that scored Andruw Gonzales. Then with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Cooper Hext got a hold of one and sent it out to the wall in right-center field, which turned into an RBI triple that scored Harden from second and put the Pokes back in front for the first time since the fifth inning, and that score would hold as McNeese went on to win it 7-6.

The win improves McNeese to 22-11 on the season, and they will now head to Hammond, for a big time showdown that is set to begin on Friday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check
A video of the play shows Jasper doing summersaults from their base to home. The whole time his...
Little leaguer goes viral for rolling to home base

Latest News

Wayne Sims
Former LSU basketball player Wayne Sims passes away
McNeese Men’s Basketball hires Brandon Chambers as an assistant coach (McNeese Athletics)
Former LSU assistant coach joins McNeese Men’s Basketball staff
LSU forward LaDazhia Williams (0)
2023 WNBA Draft: LSU forward LaDazhia Williams selected in second round by Indiana Fever
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
Saturday LSU baseball game canceled due to possible severe weather