Louisiana WR Michael Jefferson involved in fatal car crash

By Jakob Evans
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Former Louisiana wide receiver Michael Jefferson was involved in a multi-car accident Sunday night in his hometown of Mobile, Alabama, according to ESPN.

ESPN obtained a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency stating a 55-year-old man died in the crash when his vehicle collided head-on with Jefferson’s Dodge Charger, which was then also hit by a third vehicle.

According to KATC, Jefferson will require multiple surgeries but is responsive.

Jefferson was projected as a mid-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

