Louisiana WR Michael Jefferson involved in fatal car crash

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Former Louisiana wide receiver Michael Jefferson was involved in a multi-car accident Sunday night in his hometown of Mobile, Alabama, according to ESPN.

Louisiana-Lafayette WR Michael Jefferson, considered to be a likely mid-round draft pick later this month, was involved in a multi-car crash Sunday night in Mobile, Ala., that has required multiple surgeries, per his agent Jon Perzley of Sportstars. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 11, 2023

ESPN obtained a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency stating a 55-year-old man died in the crash when his vehicle collided head-on with Jefferson’s Dodge Charger, which was then also hit by a third vehicle.

According to KATC, Jefferson will require multiple surgeries but is responsive.

Was just told by a former teammate that Jefferson is doing okay and is responsive.



Continuing to send well wishes and prayers to MJ. https://t.co/AEbuxSBlWR — Meagan Glover (@MeaganGTV) April 12, 2023

Jefferson was projected as a mid-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

