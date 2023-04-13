Louisiana WR Michael Jefferson involved in fatal car crash
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Former Louisiana wide receiver Michael Jefferson was involved in a multi-car accident Sunday night in his hometown of Mobile, Alabama, according to ESPN.
ESPN obtained a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency stating a 55-year-old man died in the crash when his vehicle collided head-on with Jefferson’s Dodge Charger, which was then also hit by a third vehicle.
According to KATC, Jefferson will require multiple surgeries but is responsive.
Jefferson was projected as a mid-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
