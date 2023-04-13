Lake Charles man dies after car hits truck, crashes into ditch

Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has died from his injuries after his SUV hit a truck and crashed into a ditch.

Daniel Wayne Myers, 64, was driving west on La. 378 before 9:30 a.m. on April 10, said Derek Senegal of Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Around a fourth mile east of N. Perkins Ferry Road, Myers lost control of his 2021 GMC Terrain and hit the left rear side of a 2020 Ram pickup truck as it was making a right turn, Senegal said.

After hitting the truck, the SUV ran off the road and crashed into a ditch, Senegal said.

Myers had life-threatening injuries, and the Ram driver had minor injuries, Senegal said. Both drivers were brought to a Lake Charles-area hospital for treatment.

Troop D was notified on April 13 that Myers had passed away from his injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Senegal said Myers was not properly restrained, and the pickup driver was properly restrained.

