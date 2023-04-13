50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Charles man dies after car hits truck, crashes into ditch

(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has died from his injuries after his SUV hit a truck and crashed into a ditch.

Daniel Wayne Myers, 64, was driving west on La. 378 before 9:30 a.m. on April 10, said Derek Senegal of Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Around a fourth mile east of N. Perkins Ferry Road, Myers lost control of his 2021 GMC Terrain and hit the left rear side of a 2020 Ram pickup truck as it was making a right turn, Senegal said.

After hitting the truck, the SUV ran off the road and crashed into a ditch, Senegal said.

Myers had life-threatening injuries, and the Ram driver had minor injuries, Senegal said. Both drivers were brought to a Lake Charles-area hospital for treatment.

Troop D was notified on April 13 that Myers had passed away from his injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Senegal said Myers was not properly restrained, and the pickup driver was properly restrained.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check
A video of the play shows Jasper doing summersaults from their base to home. The whole time his...
Little leaguer goes viral for rolling to home base

Latest News

I-10 closed at the US 165 exit
Boil advisory for parts of Elizabeth
Proposed water sales to Texas from Toledo Bend Reservoir
Meeting to discuss water sales to Texas packed with attendants
Louisiana state capital (Source: WAFB)
Protestors claim several bills are anti-LGBT