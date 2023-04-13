Keeping your pets safe outdoors during Spring and Summer

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Spring is here and temperatures are warming up. With that comes all kinds of outdoor activities like gardening, swimming, or traveling. But if you’re taking your furry friends with you, it’s best to be mindful of things that could hurt them.

According to ASPCA there are 232,000 cases of pet poisoning each year with the most common being over-the-counter medications like ibuprofen or Tylenol.

Dr. Martha Briley with Country Club Veterinary Clinic in Lake Charles says you may think you know what can be hazardous for your animal and what to keep away from them. But some things might slip your mind.

Tune in to KPLC 7News Sunrise as we explore how best to keep your animal safe in the great outdoors.

