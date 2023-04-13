50/50 Thursdays
Jeff Davis Police Jury denies rezoning request in Iowa

By Jade Moreau
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JEFF DAVIS PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Residents who live on or near Pinehill Cemetery Road in Iowa stated their case against rezoning land in a neighborhood where a 50-thousand-square-foot warehouse would sit.

Up for discussion at Wednesday’s Jeff Davis Police Jury meeting was to consider the rezoning of over 100 acres.

The police jury ultimately denied the request.

7News will have a full report tonight on 7News Nightcast at 10 p.m.

