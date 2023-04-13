Hometown Heroes - Paula Taylor

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Christian Community Coalition is already planning its summer camps for children, led by volunteer executive director Paula Taylor. This is the 13th year SC-3 has provided a place where those who are having a hard time can come for help.

“This is the facility where people can come in, if they’re homeless, they can get a hot shower and have a load of laundry done. Then they can come to the business center, sign up for government services. But then, our next question is, ‘how can we get you off of those services?’”

Taylor emphasizes they are a coalition, working together with other agencies in the city.

“If somebody comes in and they need food or clothing, then Care Help is where we’re going to take them. If they need a hot meal, Open Door Biker Church serves every day. The Senior Center, we send people there every day and they come here. We’re all on the same team.”

Among the many programs SC-3 offers are 3 micro businesses, including a boutique, a screen print shop and the Sunny Side Up Cafe.

“Whatever need walks through the door, we’re going to do our best to help meet that need. We’re very fluid, because needs change everyday and the people that come in to volunteer come in, bringing their gifts and talents. We kind of pair those together.”

Taylor was recognized this week by the Sulphur City Council for her service through SC-3.

