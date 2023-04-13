50/50 Thursdays
First Alert Forecast: Dry weather continues through Friday, but rain returns Saturday

By Wade Hampton
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friday’s weather will be perfect with no rain expected along with lows in the 50s and highs near 80. But changes arrive on Saturday with another cold front pushing southeast into our area. This will bring scattered showers and maybe even some thunderstorms to our area. For now, the forecast will include a 60% chance of rain, if you have outdoor plans, it would be a good idea to keep an eye on the forecast. And better yet maybe just plan to move those plans indoors or move them to Sunday.

The weather looks much nicer on Sunday as cooler and drier air filters into the area behind the cold front. Afternoon highs will still top out near 80, but morning lows will likely reach the mid to upper 50s Sunday through Tuesday. And it is not out of the question that some areas could see lows in the 40s!

So next week will start with some beautiful weather and the only change to that will be southerly winds returning by midweek. For now, the forecast will not include rain again until possibly next Saturday. Though there are some indications that we may see some rain Wednesday if a weak frontal boundary pushes into the area; there is too much inconsistency on that for now to include a rain chance.

