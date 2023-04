Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The RealArt DeRidder Gallery will be hosting an art show reception to celebrate and honor local artists Margo Roll and Bonnie Massey. Collectively, both artists have 120 years of experience.

The event is open to the public and will be on Saturday, May 13 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

