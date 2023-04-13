Clearing skies today, warmer temperatures as the week ends.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a pleasant Thursday morning across SWLA with temperatures starting in the 50′s and lower dewpoints keeping the humidity somewhat suppressed as we start the day. Rain chances will be low moving through the day, although there could be a few stray showers in the northern parishes as clouds move out but, drier air will likely keep rainfall in check from reaching the ground in most places. Temperatures will be warming up into the mid 70s this afternoon with winds out of the north helping to keep the humidity low, making for a beautiful looking day across SWLA!

Afternoon conditions (KPLC)

Tonight going back down in those 50s again for lows under mostly clear skies and then warming it back up tomorrow closer to 80 by the afternoon with again a mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Saturday's front (KPLC)

Our next system is on the way for the weekend, a cold front will be pushing its way into the region by Saturday afternoon and evening. This will kick up scattered showers and storms out ahead of it. We can expect some of that rain to begin to push in by Saturday afternoon causing increased chances of rain and storms into Saturday night with the front itself pushing through. Right now any threat of severe weather is staying just to the north, but we will continue to monitor as the front approaches. The front should be clear of the area by sunrise on Sunday and that will allow for quick clearing by the end of the weekend, with highs going back down just a few degrees in the upper 70s and lows at night in the 50s.

This pleasant weather will continue into the early part of next week before we see a little bit of a disturbed pattern back by the middle of the week returning rain chances with scattered showers for Wednesday.

