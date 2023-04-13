50/50 Thursdays
Calcasieu spring cleanup looking for volunteers to keep Louisiana beautiful

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Online registration is underway for the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s parish-wide spring cleanup.

The event coincides with a statewide cleanup initiative, Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s “Love the Boot Week,” and Earth Day.

Volunteers are needed all through April 17 - 23. Times and locations are flexible and volunteers are encouraged to sign up in groups such as families, neighbors, friends, coworkers, church groups, and community organizations. All volunteers will be supplied with free trash bags, gloves, pickers, and vests.

To register you can visit pickitupcalcasieu.com or call 337-493-LITR (5487).

