50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

AP source: Investigators narrow suspect pool in leak probe

There is an “interagency effort” underway to determine the impact and source of the classified Pentagon documents that leaked. (CNN, DOD, SOUTH KOREAN MILITARY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department and FBI have narrowed the pool of potential suspects believed responsible for the disclosure of highly classified military documents on the Ukraine war, a person familiar with the investigation said Thursday.

The Biden administration has been working to assess the diplomatic and national security consequences of the leaked documents since they first surfaced online last week. A top Pentagon spokesman told reporters earlier this week that the disclosures present a “very serious risk to national security,” and the Justice Department opened an investigation to identify the person responsible.

Since then, investigators have winnowed down the number of suspects who might be responsible, according to a person with knowledge of the probe who was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation. It was not clear how many suspects remained or when or if an arrest might be made.

The Justice Department declined to comment Thursday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check
A video of the play shows Jasper doing summersaults from their base to home. The whole time his...
Little leaguer goes viral for rolling to home base

Latest News

A crossing guard was hit by a car in Lexington, Kentucky. It happened Tuesday morning near...
Elementary school crossing guard struck, killed by car
President Joe Biden visits Dundalk, Ireland, on Wednesday.
LIVE: Biden in Ireland: ‘It’s an honor to return’
Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, raises his fists on the floor of the House chamber to recognize...
Expelled to reinstated: Pearson returns to Tennessee House
The Oscar winning actor’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, posted about her dad Wednesday on Instagram.
Jamie Foxx recovering after experiencing medical complication
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two pills for a medication abortion during a...
Court preserves access to abortion pill but tightens rules