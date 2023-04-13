26 SWLA teams make LHSAA Softball Playoffs
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The LHSAA Softball Playoff brackets were revealed on Thursday, and 26 Southwest Louisiana schools have advanced as they will fight for State Championships.
- 3. Sam Houston
- Received a bye, will play the winner of 14. Southside and 19. Haughton
- 12. Sulphur
- Will host 21. Denham Springs
- 20. Barbe
- Will play 13. Dutchtown
- 4. Iowa
- Received a bye, will play the winner of 13. Iota and 20. Eunice
- 6. Jennings
- Received a bye, will play the winner of 11. Franklin Parish and 22. Cecilia
- 13. Iota
- Will host 20. Eunice
- 25. Leesville
- Will play 8. Assumption
- 4. Kinder
- Will play the winner of 13. Rosepine and 20. St. James
- 6. South Beauregard
- Will play the winner of 11. Winnfield and 22. Mansfield
- 13. Rosepine
- Will host 20. St. James
- 5. DeQuincy
- Will play the winner of 12. Oberlin and 21. East Iberville
- 7. Oakdale
- Will host 26. West St. John
- 8. Vinton
- Will host 25. Basile
- 10. Merryville
- Will host 23. Jonesboro-Hodge
- 11. Welsh
- Will host 22. Gueydan
- 12. Oberlin
- Will host 21. East Iberville
- 13. East Beauregard
- Will host 20. Delcambre
- 14. Grand Lake
- Will host 19. Plain Dealing
- 18. Lake Arthur
- Will play 15. Mangham
- 25. Basile
- Will play 8. Vinton
- 6. Bell City
- Received a bye, will play the winner of 11. Hicks and 22. Negreet
- 12. Pitkin
- Will host 21. Evans
- 15. Starks
- Will host 18. Simsboro
- 25. Lacassine
- Will play 8. Harrisonburg
- 21. Evans
- Will play 12. Pitkin
- 12. St. Louis Catholic
- Will host 21. Lord Beaconsfield Landry
