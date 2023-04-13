26 SWLA teams make LHSAA Softball Playoffs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The LHSAA Softball Playoff brackets were revealed on Thursday, and 26 Southwest Louisiana schools have advanced as they will fight for State Championships.

Non-Select Division I:

3. Sam Houston Received a bye, will play the winner of 14. Southside and 19. Haughton

12. Sulphur Will host 21. Denham Springs

20. Barbe Will play 13. Dutchtown



Non-Select Division II:

4. Iowa Received a bye, will play the winner of 13. Iota and 20. Eunice

6. Jennings Received a bye, will play the winner of 11. Franklin Parish and 22. Cecilia

13. Iota Will host 20. Eunice

25. Leesville Will play 8. Assumption



Non-Select Division III:

4. Kinder Will play the winner of 13. Rosepine and 20. St. James

6. South Beauregard Will play the winner of 11. Winnfield and 22. Mansfield

13. Rosepine Will host 20. St. James



Non-Select Division IV:

5. DeQuincy Will play the winner of 12. Oberlin and 21. East Iberville

7. Oakdale Will host 26. West St. John

8. Vinton Will host 25. Basile

10. Merryville Will host 23. Jonesboro-Hodge

11. Welsh Will host 22. Gueydan

12. Oberlin Will host 21. East Iberville

13. East Beauregard Will host 20. Delcambre

14. Grand Lake Will host 19. Plain Dealing

18. Lake Arthur Will play 15. Mangham

25. Basile Will play 8. Vinton



Non-Select Division V:

6. Bell City Received a bye, will play the winner of 11. Hicks and 22. Negreet

12. Pitkin Will host 21. Evans

15. Starks Will host 18. Simsboro

25. Lacassine Will play 8. Harrisonburg

21. Evans Will play 12. Pitkin



Select Division II:

12. St. Louis Catholic Will host 21. Lord Beaconsfield Landry



Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.