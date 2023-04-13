50/50 Thursdays
26 SWLA teams make LHSAA Softball Playoffs

SWLA Softball
By Matthew Travis
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The LHSAA Softball Playoff brackets were revealed on Thursday, and 26 Southwest Louisiana schools have advanced as they will fight for State Championships.

Non-Select Division I:

  • 3. Sam Houston
    • Received a bye, will play the winner of 14. Southside and 19. Haughton
  • 12. Sulphur
    • Will host 21. Denham Springs
  • 20. Barbe
    • Will play 13. Dutchtown

Non-Select Division II:

  • 4. Iowa
    • Received a bye, will play the winner of 13. Iota and 20. Eunice
  • 6. Jennings
    • Received a bye, will play the winner of 11. Franklin Parish and 22. Cecilia
  • 13. Iota
    • Will host 20. Eunice
  • 25. Leesville
    • Will play 8. Assumption

Non-Select Division III:

  • 4. Kinder
    • Will play the winner of 13. Rosepine and 20. St. James
  • 6. South Beauregard
    • Will play the winner of 11. Winnfield and 22. Mansfield
  • 13. Rosepine
    • Will host 20. St. James

Non-Select Division IV:

  • 5. DeQuincy
    • Will play the winner of 12. Oberlin and 21. East Iberville
  • 7. Oakdale
    • Will host 26. West St. John
  • 8. Vinton
    • Will host 25. Basile
  • 10. Merryville
    • Will host 23. Jonesboro-Hodge
  • 11. Welsh
    • Will host 22. Gueydan
  • 12. Oberlin
    • Will host 21. East Iberville
  • 13. East Beauregard
    • Will host 20. Delcambre
  • 14. Grand Lake
    • Will host 19. Plain Dealing
  • 18. Lake Arthur
    • Will play 15. Mangham
  • 25. Basile
    • Will play 8. Vinton

Non-Select Division V:

  • 6. Bell City
    • Received a bye, will play the winner of 11. Hicks and 22. Negreet
  • 12. Pitkin
    • Will host 21. Evans
  • 15. Starks
    • Will host 18. Simsboro
  • 25. Lacassine
    • Will play 8. Harrisonburg
  • 21. Evans
    • Will play 12. Pitkin

Select Division II:

  • 12. St. Louis Catholic
    • Will host 21. Lord Beaconsfield Landry

