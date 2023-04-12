Vinton woman killed in Easter morning crash in Beaumont

Beaumont, Texas (KPLC) - A 23-year-old Vinton mother was killed in a crash in the early morning hours of Easter Sunday.

Skylah Grimshaw was driving east on I-10 through Beaumont around 2:30 a.m. when her car hit a 2015 Dodge Dart from behind, according to the Beaumont Police Department.

Grimshaw lost control of her 2014 Toyota Corolla and the car ran off the road, hitting a tree, according to police. She died on impact.

Beaumont police said she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.