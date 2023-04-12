50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Vinton woman killed in Easter morning crash in Beaumont

(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Beaumont, Texas (KPLC) - A 23-year-old Vinton mother was killed in a crash in the early morning hours of Easter Sunday.

Skylah Grimshaw was driving east on I-10 through Beaumont around 2:30 a.m. when her car hit a 2015 Dodge Dart from behind, according to the Beaumont Police Department.

Grimshaw lost control of her 2014 Toyota Corolla and the car ran off the road, hitting a tree, according to police. She died on impact.

Beaumont police said she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

More FEMA grants are coming to southwest Louisiana businesses as a result of Hurricane Laura.
Over $7 million awarded to SWLA in Hurricane Laura relief
Speeding, racing and dumping trash; Westlake residents want it to stop
Speeding, racing and dumping trash; Westlake residents want it to stop
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms begin Tuesday evening, return by Wednesday afternoon
Lori Vallow Daybell.
Day 1 of trial testimony from the Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial