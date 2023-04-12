Theresa Schmidt celebrates 45 years At Your Service

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In the news industry, we so often say goodbye to reporters as they leave to chase their dreams in larger markets. Occasionally, an employee decides to plant roots and stay with a station far longer than the standard few years. We count ourselves lucky to be among one of those journalists.

Theresa Schmidt graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia and accepted a reporting position with KPLC 7 News on April 12, 1978.

“Lake Charles was the first offer I got. So, I packed up all my meager belongings and drove all the way down,” Schmidt said.

She fell in love with Southern hospitality and an American Press reporter. Theresa and her late husband, Hector San Miguel, raised their children in Lake Charles while covering every major news story across Southwest Louisiana.

Over the years, Theresa has reported on every subject, from disasters like Hurricanes Rita and Laura to the high-profile investigations of Felix Vail and the Jeff Davis 8. Her on-air work over the years has ranged from court proceedings, product testing, and weight-loss specials. She even quit smoking on television - twice. Her work has been recognized statewide and nationally, but her success is most evident in the relationship Theresa has with viewers.

“To me, one of the most fulfilling parts of the job is being able to help someone who needs help or give a voice to someone who doesn’t have a voice,” she said when celebrating her years at KPLC.

"Again, if anyone asks, the station was celebrating my 45th birthday," Schmidt told the newsroom. (KPLC)

When not reporting, Theresa’s life revolves primarily around her children and grandchildren. She also sings in the choir at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and volunteers regularly to help those in need in the Lake Area.

For 45 years, she has dedicated her time and talent to seeking the truth, serving the community, and being At Your Service.

