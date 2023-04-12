SWLA Arrest Report - April 11, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 11, 2023.

Jesse Ross Dupin, 25, Lake Charles: Aggravated flight from an officer; obstruction of justice; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

James Allen Frey, 61, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; broken tail lamps.

Dillon Collums, 33, Gillsville, GA: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; indecent behavior with juveniles; obscenity; disturbing the peace.

Devin Devon Lawrence, 29, Lafayette: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony (2 charges); burglary of an inhabited dwelling (3 charges); property damage under $1,000 (5 charges); burglary; theft under $25,000 (2 charges); theft under $1,000 (2 charges); theft of a firearm (3 charges); burglary of an inhabited dwelling; parole detainer.

John Dennis Gibson, 66, Plano, TX: Bank fraud.

Lea Marie Rowan, 34, Sulphur: Contempt of court; issuing worthless checks under $1,000.

Jack T. Watkins Jr., 64, Lake Charles: Obscenity.

Darrius Dewayne Siverand, 33, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; contempt of court; possession of synthetic marijuana (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; in a park after hours; no motor vehicle insurance; no proof of insurance; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; trespassing.

Deborah Conway Welcome-Baker, 65, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault.

Rico Paul Guillory Jr., 21, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal use of a dangerous weapon during a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia; money laundering.

David Wesley Wilkins, 34, Shreveport: Contempt of court; fourth offense DWI; ignition interlock device offense; driving with a suspended license; careless operation.

Willie Lee Monceaux Jr., 47, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

John Douglas Burnsworth Jr., 32, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court; possession of stolen things under $5,000.

