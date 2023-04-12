50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - April 11, 2023

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 11, 2023.

Jesse Ross Dupin, 25, Lake Charles: Aggravated flight from an officer; obstruction of justice; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

James Allen Frey, 61, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; broken tail lamps.

Dillon Collums, 33, Gillsville, GA: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; indecent behavior with juveniles; obscenity; disturbing the peace.

Devin Devon Lawrence, 29, Lafayette: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony (2 charges); burglary of an inhabited dwelling (3 charges); property damage under $1,000 (5 charges); burglary; theft under $25,000 (2 charges); theft under $1,000 (2 charges); theft of a firearm (3 charges); burglary of an inhabited dwelling; parole detainer.

John Dennis Gibson, 66, Plano, TX: Bank fraud.

Lea Marie Rowan, 34, Sulphur: Contempt of court; issuing worthless checks under $1,000.

Jack T. Watkins Jr., 64, Lake Charles: Obscenity.

Darrius Dewayne Siverand, 33, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; contempt of court; possession of synthetic marijuana (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; in a park after hours; no motor vehicle insurance; no proof of insurance; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; trespassing.

Deborah Conway Welcome-Baker, 65, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault.

Rico Paul Guillory Jr., 21, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal use of a dangerous weapon during a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia; money laundering.

David Wesley Wilkins, 34, Shreveport: Contempt of court; fourth offense DWI; ignition interlock device offense; driving with a suspended license; careless operation.

Willie Lee Monceaux Jr., 47, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

John Douglas Burnsworth Jr., 32, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court; possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check
A video of the play shows Jasper doing summersaults from their base to home. The whole time his...
Little leaguer goes viral for rolling to home base

Latest News

Afternoon Conditions
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More showers today, rain moving out tomorrow.
Sunrise Interviews: Sounding the alarm on the fentanyl crisis
Sunrise Interviews: Sounding the alarm on the fentanyl crisis
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms return for Wednesday
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office advises motorists that LEO agencies will be conducting...
BPSO conducting K-9 exercises along roadways