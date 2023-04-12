Sunrise Interviews: Sounding the alarm on the fentanyl crisis

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The fentanyl epidemic has become a national crisis. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) over 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. And that pain is hitting close to home for a lot of Southwest Louisiana Families.

We will have several interviews with local experts this morning. This story will be updated as they explain how the fentanyl crisis is touching our local communities.

Signs of an Overdose

If you believe you or a friend may be overdosing, look for the following signs, then administer Narcan, and call 911 immediately:

Small, constricted “pinpoint pupils”

Falling asleep or losing consciousness

Slow, weak, or no breathing

Choking or gurgling sounds

Limp body

Cold, clammy, and/or discolored skin

Important Numbers

Imperial Calcasieu HSA: 337-475-3100

SWLA Do No Harm: 337-930-2286

Traci Hedrick with IMCAL

We spoke with the Community Services Director of Imperial Calcasieu (IMCAL), Traci Hedrick, who has seen firsthand the pain of those who have lost loved ones to overdoses.

“Back in the day,” so to speak, people would go out and take certain pills. While back then it wasn’t in any way good for you, it wasn’t a death sentence. But these days, it very well could be.

“What we’re seeing is that a lot of the fentanyl overdoses that we’re experiencing are chronic users...That’s not to say that it can’t happen for first-time use. But the fentanyl supply is in a lot of the pressed pills. We’re seeing it in the meth and the cocaine supply locally. So, while you may think you’re using one thing, it may be contaminated with fentanyl.”

Where are we at right now as far as overdose deaths?

“When you look at overdose deaths in Calcasieu Parish specifically, in 2021 we had 100 overdose deaths. In 2022 we actually decreased to 65...But this year we’re seeing the same rate as last year. And so, we’re continuing to see it as an issue, especially with the recent overdoses this month.”

Where are we in comparison to state and national numbers?

“I can only speak to the numbers that we have for 2022. And while there was a decrease in the number of local overdose death rates compared to the year before, we know that across the state there’s been an increase (in overdose mortality) of about 11%.

So, we’re making a difference but we still have a lot of work left to do.”

How is this happening? Are the victims just taking something, going to sleep, and then don’t wake up?

“I believe what’s happening is that we’ve got a lot of people who are addicted to opioids. And they’re taking something that they think is safe. Or they’re taking a chance because they need help and they don’t know how to reach out for it.”

What should the conversation sound like between parents and teens on this issue?

“I think the conversation needs to be a real one...about not taking medication from your friends, not taking things when you don’t know what’s in it.

We believe there is fentanyl in a lot of substances that people aren’t aware of. So, we need to be cautious in that.”

If you’re out with a friend and you don’t know if they took something, what are the signs that someone might be overdosing?

“You want to make sure you’re paying attention to your friend and if they’re acting differently. We want to me mostly aware when they’re falling asleep and not waking up. You’ll see depressed breathing, and might not be able to wake them up with a chest rub. You’ll want to administer Narcan and call 911.”

On Narcan, we’ve seen a lot of measures taken by the Louisiana Legislature trying to get this under control. So can you explain what Narcan is?

“It’s available at any of the local pharmacies. There is a standing order for Narcan at any pharmacy so you can walk in and get it at the pharmacy counter. There have been changes to allow for the over-the-counter purchase of that. You can just go in and purchase it.

If you’re in need of Narcan, IMCAL distributes it freely.”

And there are test strips for fentanyl?

“So, the test strips we give out to the community, we work with law enforcement, fire departments, and our harm reduction team to get this out into the community. That way people who chronically use drugs can test their supply and know what they’re using. This is an important harm-reduction strategy so you can know what you’re taking in, as much as possible.”

And there’s also a program called “SWLA Do No Harm” for harm reduction as well?

“We have a harm reduction team that is responsible for getting Narcan and those test strips into the hands of the active-using community. They can go out to hotspots and connect them with care when they’re ready to make some changes.”

