Speeding, racing and dumping trash; Westlake residents want it to stop

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Slow down! That’s the message from some Westlake residents when it comes to cars driving up and down their roads as frustration grows amid drivers speeding and even racing on Mims Road.

Those living on or near Mims Road are concerned that people are not treating the neighborhood as a residential area.

A video recorded by a resident on Friday shows two vehicles zooming down the road where the speed limit is just 40 mph.

“This use to be a dirt road and it was known for people racing, but apparently they use to line up down Mims to race because it’s a dead end road and it’s a dirt road. I get that, but it’s not anymore and there are housing being built down here,” resident Pepper Shay said.

Residents like Shay said Friday’s incident was the most extreme one they’ve had on the road. Aside from that they said many speed on Mims Road.

“I mean, I don’t know where you could be going down there to be in that big of a hurry,” resident Tony Shreva said. “So, you don’t need to drive that fast down there. If you want to come look at the scenery and stuff that’s fine, just do it at a slower pace.”

Streva said he and his wife sometimes take walks on Mims Road where he said kids often ride their bikes or will be out playing.

“You have to be really careful walking up and down there,” Shreva said. “So, we’d try to time it when we knew people wouldn’t be up and down there because they just drive too fast.”

Residents growing more frustrated and some have even taken matters into their own hands by putting up signs to remind drivers to slow down.

“We have had all kinds of signs put up,” Shay said. “I’ve had construction cones put up. Sometimes people go really fast this way so I’ll go put my cone out and when they come back, they get it, they realize. But we’ve had them run over the cones and eventually, somebody’s going to get hurt.”

Residents are just hoping this can be a reminder to slow down and drive safely.

“I’m not going to stop until something gets done because I’m not going to wait until somebody gets killed,” Shay said.

Speeding isn’t these resident only concern, they also wish people would stop dumping their trash at the end of the road too.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.