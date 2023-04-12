Proposed LA legislation could increase the minimum age to enter a bar

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For several years now, it has been legal for 18 to 20-year-olds to enter a bar. One Louisiana Senator hopes that will change very soon.

In most states, you must be at least 21 years old to enter a bar. However, in Louisiana the minimum age is 18.

The ‘Card ‘Em’ bill, drafted by state Sen. Beth Mizell (R), would raise the age to enter bars to 21.

“It would help a lot of places out if they kept it at 21 and up so that the bartenders don’t have to stop so many times throughout the night to check IDs,” Panorama Music House Manager Addison Smith said. “They can keep, you know, making the drinks that they need to make all night and don’t have to worry about ‘oh, let me double check, make sure they’re 21′.”

The bill would add a requirement that only those who are 21 and older can work as a bartender, and also removes exceptions for band members who are underage.

“I would be excited about it personally, just as a bartender just to know that the person that I’m serving is of age and I’m not gonna have any legal ramifications, you know what I mean, just from serving them one beer,” bartender Katherine Rasmussen said.

According to the bill’s language, penalties would also increase; businesses could face fines ranging from $50 to $15,000 and increase the cleansing period to 10 years from the first offense.

“I get a fine and then the business itself will get a fine for serving alcohol to minors, and then there’s a whole, like legal process in it, we could have to go to court depending on the severity of the situation,” said Rasmussen. “Like if they were to get in an accident on the way home or something and we’re serving a minor, we could get in a lot of legal trouble.”

One patron doesn’t think the bill would be effective. Bargoers would still have to be carded.

“I don’t think that curbs teenage drinking, I think when someone goes into places with the intention to drink, I think they’ll have a fake ID that says 21 and not just 18,” said Michael Wolf. “If they are going in with an ID that says 18, they’re probably just going in to have a good time; they can get alcohol elsewhere.” Wolf continued, “I don’t really see the point; it may be well-intentioned, but will it be effective at doing anything other than curbing someone’s enjoyment of a night? I sincerely doubt it.”

