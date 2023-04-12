Over $7 million awarded to SWLA in Hurricane Laura relief
Published: Apr. 11, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More FEMA grants are coming to southwest Louisiana businesses as a result of Hurricane Laura.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is receiving $1,098,322.05. The Southwest Louisiana Hospital Association is receiving $6,019,226.58.
The funding is earmarked for emergency protective measures to prepare for future natural disasters.
