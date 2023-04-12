50/50 Thursdays
Over $7 million awarded to SWLA in Hurricane Laura relief

By Jakob Evans
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More FEMA grants are coming to southwest Louisiana businesses as a result of Hurricane Laura.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is receiving $1,098,322.05. The Southwest Louisiana Hospital Association is receiving $6,019,226.58.

The funding is earmarked for emergency protective measures to prepare for future natural disasters.

