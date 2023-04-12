Oakdale man accused of possessing meth, crack, oxycodone, and marijuana

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - An Oakdale man has been arrested after being accused of being in possession of a large number of narcotics, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they received information that Michael Lynn Holmes, 30, was in possession of narcotics and obtained a search warrant to investigate his room at the Oakwood Inn where he was residing.

During their search, deputies say they found the following:

4.6 grams of methamphetamine

5.1 grams of crack cocaine

63 oxycodone pills

1,169 grams (24.62 pounds) of marijuana

Deputies say Holmes was also in possession of a firearm.

Holmes was arrested and booked into the Allen Parish Detention Center on the following charges:

Manufacture, distribution, or possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I drug

Manufacture, distribution, or possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II drug (3 charges)

Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of certain a felony

Illegal use of a Schedule drug in the presence of a minor

Use or possession of a Schedule drug

Illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of a Schedule drug

