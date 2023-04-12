50/50 Thursdays
Oakdale man accused of possessing meth, crack, oxycodone, and marijuana

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - An Oakdale man has been arrested after being accused of being in possession of a large number of narcotics, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they received information that Michael Lynn Holmes, 30, was in possession of narcotics and obtained a search warrant to investigate his room at the Oakwood Inn where he was residing.

During their search, deputies say they found the following:

  • 4.6 grams of methamphetamine
  • 5.1 grams of crack cocaine
  • 63 oxycodone pills
  • 1,169 grams (24.62 pounds) of marijuana

Deputies say Holmes was also in possession of a firearm.

Holmes was arrested and booked into the Allen Parish Detention Center on the following charges:

  • Manufacture, distribution, or possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I drug
  • Manufacture, distribution, or possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II drug (3 charges)
  • Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of certain a felony
  • Illegal use of a Schedule drug in the presence of a minor
  • Use or possession of a Schedule drug
  • Illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of a Schedule drug

