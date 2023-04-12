Oakdale man accused of possessing meth, crack, oxycodone, and marijuana
Apr. 12, 2023
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - An Oakdale man has been arrested after being accused of being in possession of a large number of narcotics, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say they received information that Michael Lynn Holmes, 30, was in possession of narcotics and obtained a search warrant to investigate his room at the Oakwood Inn where he was residing.
During their search, deputies say they found the following:
- 4.6 grams of methamphetamine
- 5.1 grams of crack cocaine
- 63 oxycodone pills
- 1,169 grams (24.62 pounds) of marijuana
Deputies say Holmes was also in possession of a firearm.
Holmes was arrested and booked into the Allen Parish Detention Center on the following charges:
- Manufacture, distribution, or possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I drug
- Manufacture, distribution, or possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II drug (3 charges)
- Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of certain a felony
- Illegal use of a Schedule drug in the presence of a minor
- Use or possession of a Schedule drug
- Illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of a Schedule drug
