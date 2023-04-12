50/50 Thursdays
LEGAL CORNER: If I have an occupational license, do I need a contractor’s license?

By La Koshia Roberts
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions.

QUESTION: I have an occupational license, does that mean that I do not need a contractor’s license in Louisiana?

ANSWER: A contractor’s license is required if a contractor contracts, bids or performs work if the total project value, including labor and materials, exceeds a minimum threshold to hold a commercial license, residential license, mold remediation license, or a home improvement registration in Louisiana.

A commercial contractor license is required for commercial projects whose full contract price, including labor and materials, is over $50,000.

A residential license is required for all residential projects that exceed $75,000.

Information about each license or registration, the minimum threshold amounts, and the requirements for licensure: https://lslbc.louisiana.gov/license-types-and-information/

QUESTION: What are the specific insurance requirements of the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors for a Louisiana residential license?

ANSWER: The Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors requires home improvement, residential, and mold remediation applicants to submit proof of insurance coverage before a license or registration can be issued.

The contractor must maintain continuous insurance coverage while holding an active license or registration.

The contractor must provide current insurance certificates to the board upon renewal of the license. Failure to submit these documents can cause a delay in the application or renewal process.

The insurance agent must email the certificate of insurance to insurance@lacontractor.org

