Landlocked Aviation nationally recognized for disaster recovery

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hurricane Laura devastated many small businesses here in Southwest Louisiana but one is being nationally recognized for its recovery.

“Businesses are the engine for the economy,” SBA Public Information Officer Susheel Kumar said.

That engine nearly shut down in the aftermath of hurricanes Laura and Delta.

Landlocked Aviation - which specializes in painting aircrafts - felt the full impact of the storms.

“Because of the hurricane and the fact that the hangars were in disrepair, we couldn’t accept any of our customers’ assets in form of aircraft to finish,” Landlocked CEO Tyson Grenzebach said.

Grenzebach says falling on hard times, the company received a loan from the small business administration.

“It spurred us along during the recovery and helped us get back on our feet a little quicker and support the aviation industry while supporting the community of Lake Charles,” Grenzebach said.

How they put that money to use, to rebuild and keep people employed is why they were honored with this year’s Phoenix Award for Outstanding Small Business Disaster Recovery.

“A shining example if you will of a phoenix rising from the ashes, the use of proceeds as they were intended and as a result the company not only survived the disaster effects of the hurricane but now actually thriving,” Kumar said.

“We thrive on challenges, we always have, it’s part of who we are as a business and part of who we are as individuals in the aviation industry,” Grenzebach said.

Despite challenges, Grenzebach says there was never a doubt his company would find its way back on top.

Landlocked Aviation’s resilience paid off as 2022 was a year of record revenue.

