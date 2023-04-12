Lake Charles, Texas families brought together by kidney swap

Twenty-year-old Armani Stanley of Lake Charles and 67-year-old Ernest Wright of Montgomery, Texas, have something very special in common - they have people in their lives who would do anything for them.

While Ernest Wright was recovering from a heart transplant in 2020, he found out he had kidney failure and was quickly placed on dialysis. But after a year of treatment, his body weakened, and he would need a new kidney.

His wife, Bridget, took measures into her own hands, hoping to donate her kidney to him, but unfortunately, she wasn’t a match.

Soon after, they learned about the “kidney swap” program at Memorial Hermann Hospital, and the decision was easy. Bridget would donate her kidney to someone else to save her husband, and that someone else was college student Armani Stanley.

In early 2021, a trip to the ER changed college student Armani Stanley’s life forever. After suffering from debilitating pain, she was diagnosed with stage 5 chronic kidney disease and immediately placed on the transplant list.

In an effort to donate her kidney to Armani, her mother, Natasha Donato, was tested, but her kidney was not a match.

Natasha was not going to give up that easily. After learning of the swap program, she knew in her heart she would have to donate her kidney to someone else to save her daughter.

In a twist of fate last November, Natasha donated her kidney to save Ernest Wright, and Bridget donated her kidney to save Armani. Two families who had never met are now forever connected.

Bridget and Ernest Wright appeared on Good Morning America to share their story and were surprised to meet Armani and Natasha in person for the first time.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.