Former LSU basketball player Wayne Sims passes away

Wayne Sims
Wayne Sims(WAFB)
By Steve Schneider
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU basketball player Wayne Sims passed away on Wednesday, April 12, at the age of 54.

Sims played 117 games for Dale Brown’s Tigers from 1987-1991, starting 74, and helped Chris Jackson and Shaquille O’Neal lead teams to 80 wins, four NCAA Tournament appearances and the 1990-91 SEC Championship his senior year.

The native of DeRidder was also the father of LSU player Wayde Sims, who was killed in a 2018 shooting at the age of 20.

LSU forward Wayde Sims (No. 44)
LSU forward Wayde Sims (No. 44)(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)

