FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More showers today, rain moving out tomorrow.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a cool and damp start to this Wednesday with temperatures starting in the mid to upper 50′s. Some showers did move through the area yesterday evening leaving a lot of us with at least a little rain or some trace amounts of rain across SWLA, most places receiving less than 1/10th of an inch. We’ll be watching energy off to our East that could stir up some scattered showers this afternoon with about a 30 to 40% chance of rain for the day with high temperatures topping out in the mid 70s. In the mean time, we’ll have a pleasant morning on tap with a mix of sun and clouds as we approach the afternoon hours.

Afternoon Conditions (KPLC)

Showers off and on continue into tonight with an area of low pressure moving up to the Louisiana and Mississippi coastlines tomorrow morning. This Low being to our East will take the focus of rain away from our area; outside of an isolated shower in the early morning hours of Thursday we should see the rain chances quickly diminishing tomorrow and even some sunshine later Thursday bringing those high temperatures tomorrow back up into the mid to upper 70s. Friday will see some drier and sunny weather as well with highs back up to around 80 degrees while a cold front makes it’s approach for Saturday evening.

Front arriving Saturday night (KPLC)

This will send rain chances up Saturday afternoon. In advance of the front we could see some showers and maybe some thunderstorms as well but the threat for severe weather remains very low at this time. Once the front moves through Saturday night, Sunday will dry out with only slightly cooler temperatures, highs still well into the mid to upper 70s. Drier weather continues through the early part of next week.

-Meteorologist Joseph Enk

