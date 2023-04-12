Dateline to feature episode on Courtney Coco case on Friday

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria case will be the focus of a Dateline episode on NBC on Friday, April 14 at 8 p.m. Dateline correspondent, Andrea Canning, will cover the case.

The episode will focus on the Courtney Coco case, which resulted in a second-degree murder conviction for David Anthony Burns, 47 of Boyce, on Oct. 31, 2022. Burns was the former fiancé of Coco’s sister and was believed to have been also seeing Coco. Burns is serving life in prison without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Coco’s body was found in an abandoned building in Winnie, Texas on Oct. 4, 2004. She was 19 at the time of her death. The case went cold over the years, but heated back up when it became the focus of a podcast called “Real Life Real Crime,” hosted by Woody Overton, a retired law enforcement officer.

On April 13, 2021, Burns was arrested by the Alexandria Police Department after a Rapides Parish grand jury indicted him on the second-degree murder charge.

The Dateline episode will feature interviews with Coco’s family, including her mother Stephanie Belgard, Overton, various law enforcement officers who worked the case, attorneys, and KALB’s Brooke Buford, who covered the trial.

Here’s a preview for the episode:

Preview released by Dateline for upcoming episode on Courtney Coco

