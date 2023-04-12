DAILY AUDIO: Testimony from the Lori Vallow Daybell trial

50/50 Thursdays
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(KPLC) - Lori Vallow Daybell, who has been infamously dubbed the “Doomsday Mom,” is currently on trial for her alleged role in the murder of her two youngest children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, and her husband’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell.

Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell, her current husband, were indicted in May 2021 on nine criminal charges, including murder and conspiracy charges in three deaths. Chad Daybell is being tried separately.

Opening arguments in the trial began on Monday, April 10, at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho.

Kay Woodcock, a Lake Charles native and the grandmother of JJ Vallow, was the first witness to testify. She said it was in 2019 that Vallow Daybell’s attitude began to shift, and it became apparent that Vallow Daybell “didn’t want [JJ] anymore.”

Woodcock testified that Lori was “doting mom,” and, initially, she saw no problems. She told the court she became worried about JJ’s well-being after her brother Charles Vallow was shot to death in 2019, and she could not get in touch with Lori or JJ.

According to Woodcock, she and her husband became so concerned they hired a private investigator and put out a $20,000 reward for information about JJ’s disappearance.

JJ was 7 when he and Tylee, his 17-year-old sister, were last seen alive in September of 2019. Their bodies were found buried on Chad Daybell’s Idaho property in June 2020.

The trial is expected to last up to 10 weeks.

