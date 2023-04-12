Calcasieu Sheriff’s Prison nears completion after significant hurricane damage from 2020 storms

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Sheriff’s Prison is set to reopen soon.

“There’s just been some issues cropping up as in any construction job, but we’ve been working through it, and I think we’re on track here,” Sheriff Tony Mancuso said.

Both the prison and Calcasieu Correctional Center were damaged during the storm, but this facility has yet to open due to the severity of damages and an insurance battle, among other setbacks.

“Our jail was almost a complete gutting and redoing of everything,” Mancuso said. “Starting with the roof, and we have encountered since then all the doors had to be replaced, windows were replaced. It’s been a significant challenge to say the least.”

Mancuso explained to 7News, almost all necessary repairs have been made. Some were required to get the 30-year-old building up to code, and others that were not anticipated.

“Some things got wet that we didn’t think got wet,” Mancuso said. “After they start trying to get it rebuilt and do certain things, they realize, we can’t do this, it rusted out, this is a problem.”

Mancuso said they are rounding the corner on repairs but in the meantime, over 300 inmates are being housed across the state. Without the prison, it’s created a shortage of beds.

“We try to screen our prisoners,” Mancuso said. “if someone is close to getting released or they have been on bond for a little while, and we think they are not a threat to the public, we may call the judges and say ‘hey, can we lower this person’s bond to get them out of here, we need the space’.”

Sheriff Mancuso said they hope to have repairs completed by June or July. They are also trying to fill 80 positions at the prison.

Mancuso said those interested must be at least 18 years of age. They must have a clean criminal history. The department is willing to work around schedules, and the job also comes with benefits paid.

.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.