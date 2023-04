BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office advises motorists that LEO agencies will be conducting K-9 training exercises in the morning hours of April 12.

Roadways being used include the 3400 block of Camp Edgewood Road out to Highway 171.

BPSO urges drivers to be cautious of trainers and K-9s in this area.

