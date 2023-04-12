50/50 Thursdays
Barbe baseball mounts comeback to beat Sulphur

By Matthew Travis
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After facing off against one another on Saturday at Barbe, the Buccaneers and Sulphur Golden Tors faced off once again on Tuesday, this time at McMurry Park in Sulphur.

Early on it was all Sulphur as McNeese signee Kohl Navarre was dealing on the mound as he struck out four in the first two innings, and didn’t give up a hit until the fourth inning, and at the plate Sulphur was getting it done as well. Luke Benoit gave the Tors their first run of the game as he singled through the infield bringing in Jake Brown, and the Tors would add two more in the first thanks to RBIs by Gunner Gremillion, and Cooper Devall, as they took a 3-0 lead heading into the second inning.

That 3-0 lead would hold until the fourth inning when walks and hit-by-pitches loaded the bases for Barbe, and a two-run double off the bat of Diego Corralles, which also happened to be Barbe’s first hit of the ballgame, tied it up for Barbe at three a piece, following a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning. Then later on in the fourth, an Ashton Quiller infield single gave Barbe their first lead of the ballgame, and they didn’t look back.

Nobody would cross home plate again until the seventh inning when Quiller once again came up big for Barbe with two insurance runs as he sent a shot to the wall in center field, bringing in two, and then on the very next pitch Donovan LaSalle hit a home run to left field to add to Barbe’s lead, as they would go onto win 8-3.

“It’s the deepest pitching staff I’ve ever had in 37 years, and we’ve had some really good ones, I’m proud of our guys, Seth Hebert and Grant Trahan stepped up, and I mean, I can’t say enough, Grant stepped up and struck out the side in the last inning, Seth kept us in the game,” said Barbe head coach Glenn Cecchini. “I really think that there’s not a better hitting team in the state than Sulphur, so, they’re a really good team, and they’ve only lost a few games for a reason, so it was a good win for us.”

Barbe’s win keeps them atop District 3-5A as the end of the season nears.

