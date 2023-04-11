SWLA Arrest Report - April 10, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 10, 2023.

Lucas Percy Langley, 49, Westlake: Attempted theft under $1,000; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; disturbing the peace.

Kasey Lynn Thomas, 39, Vinton: Instate detainer; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband in a penal institution; possession of drug paraphernalia; riding on a roadway and bicycle path.

Jonas Lee Meche Sr., 61, Breaux Bridge: Aggravated crime against nature (2 charges).

Josiah Jamar Jackson, 28, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; use of a Schedule drug in the presence of a minor.

Ashley Anntoinette Thomas, 36, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000; forgery.

Hayden Adam Gillard, 19, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000; burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Brent Michael Barrow, 38, Sulphur: Second-degree kidnapping; domestic abuse.

John Paul Colton Monroe, 44, Lake Charles: Harassment.

Gwendelyn Annette Washington, 52, Lake Charles: Aggravated second-degree battery.

Kristopher Mitchell Hanks, 39, Westlake: Aggravated obstruction of a highway; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Sunny Elizabeth Foreman, 37, Westlake: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ashley Nicole Smith, 39, Vinton: Aggravated battery.

Mark Nelson Robles, 43, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

