Spring road construction projects aim to improve roadways

By Devon Distefano
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA (KPLC) - Road construction projects are happening all around Southwest Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has plenty of projects in the works. Some could finish in a week’s time while others are expected to take several years.

“So all of these projects have different timelines based on the amount of work that goes into them,” La. DOTD public information officer, John Guidroz said. “Obviously this project I-10 over U.S. route 165 is a major project and weather depending could finish up in early 2025.”

Many of these projects are due to aging infrastructure.

The Reeds bridge in Oberlin is being closed off until the end of October and is getting a much-needed update, approximately costing $2 million, and it means detours for the time being for residents who live around the area.

“It’s an older wooden bridge, it’s being replaced with a new concrete bridge, that wooden bridge was built back in 1960 so it’s an older bridge,” Guidroz said.

There are many road closures throughout the area so motorists may want to be more cautious.

Guidroz said these renovations are expected to make life a lot easier for travelers.

“That’s the ultimate goal, we want to make sure the traveling experience for motorists is as safe as possible and efficient as possible and that’s why these projects are going on right now in the area,” Guidroz said.

Guidroz said there are more major projects on the way.

CLICK HERE to find a full list of road closures and detour routes.

