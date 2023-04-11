50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SOWELA Spotlight: Machine Tool Technology program

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA is currently offering a machine tool technology associates degree that is designed to prepare students for machining and millwright positions. Instructor Randall Kimbro spoke with us this morning about the details of that program.

The Machine Tool Technology program teaches students to learn and install conveyor systems, connect machinery to power supplies and piping, direct hoisting, and set/adjust machines and machine parts to certain specifications. The curriculum includes computer numerical controlled (CNC) machines and NCCER certification.

Machinists and Millwrights are considered four-star jobs according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission which is considered top-rated occupations based on occupational outlook, educational requirement, and salary. Millwrights can anticipate a starting pay of $19.57/hour and earn upwards of $37.42 or more with experience.

There are also local industries that offer apprenticeship opportunities for graduates of the program. For example, Citgo’s four-year apprenticeship program even applies the two years of Machine Tool classes to its apprenticeship, enabling SOWELA grads to move through the program faster with raises given to graduates as they show mastery in specific skills.

You can learn more about the program by visiting SOWELA’s website HERE, calling (337) 421-6550, or emailing onestop@sowela.edu.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
A video of the play shows Jasper doing summersaults from their base to home. The whole time his...
Little leaguer goes viral for rolling to home base

Latest News

Nonprofit organizing events for Sexual Abuse Awareness Month - 7:30 a.m.
Nonprofit organizing events for Sexual Abuse Awareness Month - 7:30 a.m.
Nonprofit organizing events for Sexual Abuse Awareness Month - 6:30 a.m.
Nonprofit organizing events for Sexual Abuse Awareness Month - 6:30 a.m.
Afternoon conditions
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy and warmer today, slight chance of afternoon showers.
SOWELA Spotlight: Machine Tool Technology program
SOWELA Spotlight: Machine Tool Technology program