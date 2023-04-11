SOWELA Spotlight: Machine Tool Technology program

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA is currently offering a machine tool technology associates degree that is designed to prepare students for machining and millwright positions. Instructor Randall Kimbro spoke with us this morning about the details of that program.

The Machine Tool Technology program teaches students to learn and install conveyor systems, connect machinery to power supplies and piping, direct hoisting, and set/adjust machines and machine parts to certain specifications. The curriculum includes computer numerical controlled (CNC) machines and NCCER certification.

Machinists and Millwrights are considered four-star jobs according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission which is considered top-rated occupations based on occupational outlook, educational requirement, and salary. Millwrights can anticipate a starting pay of $19.57/hour and earn upwards of $37.42 or more with experience.

There are also local industries that offer apprenticeship opportunities for graduates of the program. For example, Citgo’s four-year apprenticeship program even applies the two years of Machine Tool classes to its apprenticeship, enabling SOWELA grads to move through the program faster with raises given to graduates as they show mastery in specific skills.

You can learn more about the program by visiting SOWELA’s website HERE, calling (337) 421-6550, or emailing onestop@sowela.edu.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.