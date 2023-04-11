Several roads closed this week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two major roads will be closed this week in Lake Charles.

Beginning today at 7 a.m., both westbound lanes and the outside eastbound lane of the 400 block of E. Prien Lake Road, between Common and Deaton streets, will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

The closure is set to last until 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, with weather permitting.

Closure on E. Prien Lake Rd. (Lake Charles City Hall)

North Ryan Street, between North Railroad Avenue and Jackson Street, will also be closed this week, until Monday, April 17.

Closure on north Ryan St. (Lake Charles City Hall)

Other closures around the area include:

LA 1147 Northbound and Southbound in Beauregard Parish, until April 14

Reeds Bridge Road, west of Reeds Cemetery Road and east of South River Road in Allen Parish, until the end of October 2023

LA 112 Eastbound and Westbound in Allen Parish, until April 14

Alternating lane closures along US 90 in Toomey from the I-10 South Frontage Road to I-10, until April 20

