Phone scam sparks whirlwind of emotions for Kinder mom

Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Scam callers are going to new lengths to target victims, this time pretending to be your kids.

Imagine getting a phone call thinking your child is the one on the other line, but it’s actually a scammer. It’s a phone call that sent one Kinder mom through a whirlwind of emotions.

Samantha Meche answered a call to what sounded like a girl sobbing on the other line. At first, she thought it was her 14-year-old daughter.

“I said ‘Gracie?’ because that’s my daughter’s name and she said ‘mama’ and I could hear the crying,” Meche said. “It sounded as though somebody took the phone away from her.”

Meche explained how after she questioned if it was her daughter, a man started talking asking for her daughter’s full name and age.

She said there was background noise of others speaking too. She compared it to a call center.

That’s when she became skeptical and hung up the phone.

“I can see how it’s an easy trap to fall in,” she said. “Because when you’re using someone’s kids, I mean that’s their biggest vulnerability. If somebody has your kid, you can have everything. You can have every cent that’s in my bank account. You can have my car, my house, the shoes off my feet, the shirt off my back. Give me my kid. They [scammers] know that.”

After hanging up the phone with the scammer, Meche called her daughter’s school and was reassured that’s where her daughter was safe. The scammer tried calling back, but Meche did not pick up again.

“I know I stopped breathing for a minute or two,” she said. “The fear that comes over you to hear that. She [Gracie] walked in the door that day and I just...I mean nothing was wrong with her he [the caller] just messed with my head that bad.”

She now hopes sharing what happened to her can be a warning for other moms and a reminder to not give out your child’s or your own personal information to strangers over the phone.

Meche said her biggest piece of advice when getting a call like this is to stay calm as best you can and be aware of what you are saying.

