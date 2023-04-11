Nonprofit organizing events for Sexual Abuse Awareness Month

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sexual abuse remains a worldwide issue and Louisiana is no exception to this trend with rape being the most underreported crime. To help educate and bring awareness across Southwest Louisiana, this April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month which gives non-profit organizations like Oasis a Safe Haven a chance to help the community.

According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, 63% of sexual assault cases go unreported each year. And going into April Lake Charles Memorial Hospital has already seen 60 sexual assault victims so far this year.

Oasis Safe Haven Sexual Assault program has several events to inform and educate the community on how to prevent sexual assault and provide support for its victims. Yvonne Manning Smith is an advocate with the non-profit and said one thing they will discuss at the workshops and events is what not to say to a sexual assault survivor.

“Sometimes a person can be sexually assaulted as a child. They have never told anybody, never dealt with it, and then all of a sudden, they are triggered. And then what ends up happening is they respond or act differently and your like well, what’s wrong with her or him?” said Smith.

Oasis has organized several events that will begin on April 12.

Family & Friends of Sexual Assault Survivors Training Workshop

April 12

5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Learn how to respond and support their loved one on the healing journey. You can register for this workshop HERE.

Family & Youth Counseling Agency at 220 Louie St. in Lake Charles

“A Call to the Community”

April 19

9:00 a.m.

This event is open to the public and no registration is required. It will be held in front of the DeRidder Court House.

Guest Speakers include:

Mayor Misty Clanton

A SANE Representative

Sheriff Mark Herford

An Official from Fort Polk

District Attorney’s Office

Mr. James R. Lestage

Oasis Staff

Denim Day

April 26

Denim Day is an international day of action and awareness where people are encouraged to wear denim to combat victim blaming and educate others about sexual violence. It was created following a high-profile Italian rape trial where the survivor was blamed for her rape because of te type of jeans she was wearing. In protest and solidarity, individuals are encouraged to wear denim to combat the idea that rape and sexual violence are the fault or responsibility of the survivors.

Survivor Speak Out

April 27

6:00 p.m.

This event is open to the public and will be held at the Lake Charles Civic Center Seawall.

Survivors and supporters of sexual violence can come together in solidarity headlined by guest speaker Dr. Kedrick Nicholas.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.